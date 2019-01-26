Perez (hamstring) said Friday that he's "completely" ready to go for spring training, Juan C. Toribio of MLB.com reports.

After being acquired from the Diamondbacks on July 31, Perez had a brief, but productive run as the Rays' top catcher before his season came to an end in late August when he strained his left hamstring. He was cleared to return to action for a couple of winter-ball games in Puerto Rico and experienced no setbacks in those contests, giving him full confidence in his health heading into the spring. Perez will likely work as the Rays' No. 2 backstop in 2019 after the team traded for Mike Zunino earlier in the offseason.