Perez has been recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Perez is taking the roster spot of Blake Snell (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. The 26-year-old will serve as the backup catcher behind Mike Zunino, since Travis d'Arnaud has seen playing time at first base as of late. Perez was slashing .256/.370/.385 in 46 plate appearances in the majors before being sent down June 10.

