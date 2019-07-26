Rays' Michael Perez: Recalled to majors
Perez has been recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Perez is taking the roster spot of Blake Snell (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. The 26-year-old will serve as the backup catcher behind Mike Zunino, since Travis d'Arnaud has seen playing time at first base as of late. Perez was slashing .256/.370/.385 in 46 plate appearances in the majors before being sent down June 10.
