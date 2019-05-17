Rays' Michael Perez: Remains weeks away
Perez (oblique) is making progress but remains weeks away from getting back on the field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Initial reports when Perez landed on the injured list with a right oblique strain suggested that Perez would miss 2-to-3 weeks, but it's now been over a week and the timeline appears to be roughly the same. With Mike Zunino (quadriceps) also injured, the Rays have since acquired both Travis d'Arnaud and Erik Kratz, so it's unclear where exactly a healthy Perez would fit in the pecking order.
