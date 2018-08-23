Perez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Perez will give way to Jesus Sucre behind the dish for Thursday's series finale after catching the previous three games, going 3-for-11 with three runs scored over those starts. The 26-year-old is hitting .288/.317/.390 with one homer and four RBI through his first 19 big-league games.