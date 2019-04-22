Perez is on the bench for Monday's game against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Perez drew three consecutive starts behind the plate over the weekend against the Red Sox while Mike Zunino was away from the team to witness the birth of his child. Now back in Tampa Bay after taking a few days to celebrate the new addition to his family, Zunino will step back in as the team's top backstop, relegating Perez to the No. 2 role.