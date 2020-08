Perez went 0-for-2 with a run scored Tuesday in the Rays' 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Starting for just the third time in 11 games, Perez cracked the lineup while Mike Zunino received a day off. Though Perez came around to score after being hit by a pitch, he continued the general trend of Rays catchers offering little production at the plate. Zunino is hitting just .087 on the season, while Perez has gone hitless through his first six at-bats of the campaign.