Perez will be called up by the Rays prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old had yet to reach the big leagues with his former organization, the Diamondbacks, but he'll head straight there after being shipped to Tampa Bay on Thursday as part of the package for Matt Andriese. He'll replace Adam Moore as the backup to Jesus Sucre, but will likely be sent down to the minors soon, with Wilson Ramos nearing a return from his hamstring injury. He could earn more playing time if Ramos is traded at the deadline or if he ends up beating out Sucre, who is hitting just .218/.261/.245 on the season.