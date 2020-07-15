Perez is making a strong bid for the backup catcher job in summer camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "[He's] a guy that is starting to come into his own," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. "He seems pretty motivated and kind of hungry to make the most of the opportunity that is presented."

Perez had slugged a pair of home runs before spring training was suspended, and he's impressed thus far in summer camp with multiple strong at-bats during simulated games. That includes Tuesday, when he laced a double off the returning Tyler Glasnow. Perez is trying to ward off a couple of capable veterans in Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann for an Opening Day roster spot, and Cash talked up the emerging backstop as a player that could take advantage of his opportunity in similar fashion to how Travis d'Arnaud did on last year's playoff team.