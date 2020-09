Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

After sitting out Sunday's win over the Marlins while a lefty (Trevor Rogers) was on the mound for the opposition, the lefty-hitting Perez will take a seat again Monday, despite right-hander Max Scherzer being on the bump for the Nationals. Kevan Smith will pick up a second straight start behind the dish in place of Perez.