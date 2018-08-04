Perez is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After starting five of six games, Perez has now sat in favor of Jesus Sucre for two of the past three. The 25-year-old has a solid defensive reputation and has hit .421 in his first six major-league games, but it may take another few days before it's clear that he's now the starter with Wilson Ramos shipped off to Philadelphia.