site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-michael-perez-sitting-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Michael Perez: Sitting for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Perez got the nod in Game 1, collecting a double and scoring a run in a 3-1 victory. Kevan Smith will get a chance behind the dish for Thursday's nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read