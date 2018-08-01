Perez is slated to continue being evaluated at the major-league level in the wake of Wilson Ramos' (hamstring) trade to the Phillies on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The promising prospect continued to wield a hot bat in a 10-6 win over the Angels on Tuesday, lacing an RBI double in four at-bats. Perez hadn't yet made it to the big leagues while with the Diamondbacks organization, but he immediately slotted in with the Rays upon arriving via trade last Wednesday. The 25-year-old has hit safely in all four games he's played thus far, going 7-for-14 with a pair of two-baggers. He profiles better offensively than fellow catcher Jesus Sucre, but the latter's defense and experience working with the staff should ensure that they remain in a fairly even playing time split.