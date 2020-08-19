Perez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

The young catcher drew his fifth start over the last eight days and broke out of the 0-for-9 skid that had encompassed his prior three games in the process. Perez's first-inning single got the Rays' quest for a victory over the Yankees off on a strong note, as it plated Kevin Kiermaier with the first run of the game. Perez is only slashing .200/.250/.200 across his first 28 plate appearances; however, he now has five RBI on five hits and has been more productive overall with the bat than fellow backstop Mike Zunino (.091/.200/.250), whose playing time he's putting an increasingly larger dent in.