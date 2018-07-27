Perez went 1-for-2 in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

The game marked Perez's big-league debut, which came in short order following his trade from the Diamondbacks. Perez's current tenure may not last very long, as he's expected to head down to Triple-A Durham upon Wilson Ramos' return from his current hamstring injury. However, Perez will continue splitting time at backstop with Jesus Sucre in the interim.

