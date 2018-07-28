Rays' Michael Perez: Stays hot in loss
Perez went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.
On a night when the Rays ultimately took a 15-run beating, Perez was one of the few bright spots. The young backstop has enjoyed a stellar first two games with the Rays following a trade from the D-Backs, going 4-for-6 with a double and a run. The 25-year-old was slashing a solid .284/.342/.417 with 10 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, six home runs) and 29 RBI at Triple-A Reno before the trade, so he brings some offensive upside to the table. While his current big-league limit is highly likely to end once Wilson Ramos (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, those plans would naturally change if the latter is the subject of a trade deadline move.
