Perez (oblique) took batting practice against teammate Anthony Banda (elbow) in Port Charlotte on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Perez made steady progress throughout the last few days, and Saturday was another step towards a rehab assignment. Assuming there are no setbacks stemming from his latest activity, the young backstop could begin a brief rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte as soon as Sunday.

