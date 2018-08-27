Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

The young backstop drove in six runs against the Red Sox over the three-game set, pushing his August total to nine. Perez figures to continue logging the bulk of playing time behind the dish over Jesus Sucre as long as he continues building on his .282/.307/.394 line, one that's partly comprised of six extra-base hits (five doubles, one home run) and 10 RBI.