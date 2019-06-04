Perez is expected to remain on a rehab assignment for a while longer, as his oblique issue is still lingering, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perez looked decent at the plate in his first rehab game Sunday with High-A Charlotte, but the Rays have no intention of rushing him back, especially considering his oblique strain is still giving him some problems. Mike Zunino and Travis d'Arnaud will continue to handle the catching duties until Perez is activated.