Updating an earlier report, Perez (oblique) is being medically evaluated and could potentially end up on the injured list according to manager Kevin Cash, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perez was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to right oblique tightness. The 26-year-old fills the left-handed side of a platoon behind the dish with Mike Zunino, seeing action in 15 games overall this season.