Perez (hamstring) will not return this season, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The rookie catcher hit a solid .284/.304/.392 in 24 games before landing on the disabled list in late August. He played in a rehab game Monday but was unable to run at 100 percent. With their playoff hopes extinguished, the Rays are focusing on Perez being ready for next season so will not push for him to return for the season's final few games.

More News
Our Latest Stories