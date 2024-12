The Rays acquired Vasil from the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Vasil was selected by the Phillies in Wednesday's Rule 5 draft but has now been flipped to a new team. He had just a 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 109:52 K:BB over 134 innings at Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets organization in 2024, but the Rays might try him out as a reliever.