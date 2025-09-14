Fortes went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double Saturday in a 5-4 win against the Cubs.

Hunter Feduccia got the start at catcher for Tampa Bay, but Fortes pinch hit for him in the seventh inning and got on base with a double. Fortes then stepped up in a huge way in the ninth, mashing a 421-foot solo shot to provide what ended up being the game-winning run. Fortes has five homers through 209 plate appearances this season, so he's not typically looked to for power.