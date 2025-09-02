Fortes went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Fortes hit just .139 (5-for-36) with four RBI over 16 games in August, so he's already off to a better start in September. The catcher's long ball opened the scoring in the second inning, leading the charge in the Rays' romp to the win. For the season, he's at a .218/.286/.333 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base across 194 plate appearances. Hunter Feduccia has seen a slight edge for playing time lately, but he hasn't hit well enough to relegate Fortes completely to a backup role.