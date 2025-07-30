Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Acquired from the Marlins earlier this week, Fortes made his Rays debut in Tuesday's 12-2 win, starting behind the dish while going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Though he'll have a clearer path to playing time in Tampa Bay after Agustin Ramirez had overtaken him as the top backstop in Miami prior to the trade, Fortes may still find himself in a timeshare at catcher with Matt Thaiss, who gets the start Wednesday.