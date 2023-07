Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Arozarena is already approaching his career-high of 20 homers in a season. The outfielder's 57 RBI also rank sixth in the league, and his .401 OBP would be a career-high if the season ended today. Start him with confidence.