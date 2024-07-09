Lovelady's (forearm) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Lovelady made his first rehab appearance Monday with the Rays' Florida Complex League Affiliate, but yielded four runs over two-thirds of an inning before being pulled. Still, he'll be bumped up to Durham to continue his rehab from a strained left forearm.
More News
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Scheduled for bullpen session•
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Lands on IL with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Shipped to Tampa Bay•
-
Cubs' Richard Lovelady: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Cubs' Richard Lovelady: Contract selected•