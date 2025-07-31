Pepiot (6-9) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Pepiot struggled from the jump Thursday, giving up three runs in the first inning, capped by a 432-foot, two-run Giancarlo Stanton homer, before giving up a three-run blast to Ben Rice in the second. It's the first time in six starts that Pepiot's failed to make it through six innings, though he's posted a subpar 5.80 ERA over his last seven outings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.80 ERA through 23 starts (130.1 innings) with a 1.18 WHIP and 128:45 K:BB.