Pepiot (8-9) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings.

Pepiot cruised through four scoreless frames before giving up a solo homer to Shea Langeliers in the fifth. The veteran hurler pitched into the seventh, but his final line was spoiled a bit when the final batter he faced -- Tyler Soderstrom -- tagged him for a three-run homer. Nonetheless, Pepiot got enough run support to end up with the victory, and this was the deepest he has pitched since he tossed eight frames against Baltimore on June 16. The right-hander's next start is slated to be against the Rays this weekend.