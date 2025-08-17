Pepiot (8-10) took the loss Sunday at San Francisco, coughing up four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The 28-year-old generated an impressive 17 whiffs out of his 93 total pitches but unraveled late in this outing. After blanking the Giants over five innings, Pepiot conceded four runs on four hits and a walk in the sixth. The Tampa Bay right-hander has struggled since the All-Star break, posting a 5.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 33.2 frames. Pepiot may be wearing down, as he's pitched a career-high 142.1 total innings, which could cause the Rays to seek respite for him down the stretch. He is currently scheduled to make his next start at home against St. Louis next weekend.