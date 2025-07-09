Pepiot allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Pepiot didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning when Spencer Torkelson took him yard for a solo home run. He otherwise turned in a strong start, generating 15 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. Across seven starts since the beginning of June, Pepiot has a 3.52 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while allowing two or fewer earned runs on five occasions.