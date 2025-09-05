Pepiot (11-10) earned the win Thursday against the Guardians, allowing no hits and two walks in five shutout innings. He struck out six.

Although Pepiot had a 5.88 ERA over his first six starts following the All-Star break, he's become locked in on the bump since then. The 28-year-old right-hander has permitted zero runs on two hits across his past three outings, and he's now lasted at least five innings in all but three of his 29 appearances this season. Pepiot owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 161:57 K:BB over 163 frames, and he'll be trying to extend his scoreless streak in what shapes up as a soft matchup against the last-place White Sox next week.