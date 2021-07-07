Sherriff was optioned to Triple-A Durham following the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sherriff was recalled from Durham on Wednesday morning and he wound up pitching a scoreless inning during the first half of the twin bill. With the Rays needing to make room for Josh Fleming to pitch in bulk relief during Game 2, Sherriff will return to Triple-A for the time being. The left-hander figures to be a top candidate to get brought back to the majors when Tampa Bay becomes in need of another relief arm.