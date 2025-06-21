Baz (7-3) earned the win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

Baz kept the Tigers off the board through the first two frames before yielding a three-run homer to Colt Keith in the third. Baz was tagged for two more runs in the sixth after being lifted, but he got enough run support from the Rays batters to come away with his second-straight win. Baz's 4.79 ERA (across 82.2 innings) is seventh most among qualified starters in the American League this season, but his seven wins is tied for sixth most in the AL. He'll look to make it three wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Royals.