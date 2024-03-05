Baz's (elbow) throwing program will be delayed by about a week after he tweaked his oblique while picking up a weight, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz was close to being cleared to throw his first live batting practice session of the spring, but that will now be pushed back a bit. The young right-hander is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery but will begin the season in extended spring training as the Rays build him up slowly. It's unclear as to when Baz will be ready to make his season debut for the Rays.