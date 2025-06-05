Baz (5-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers after giving up three runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

While Baz did record the most punchouts in his past four outings, he remains without a quality start over his last seven appearances. It's worth noting Jonah Heim's 356-foot two-run shot in the fifth frame would have been a homer in only three MLB ballparks, per Statcast. The right-hander delivered a 2.45 ERA through his first five starts, but he's stumbled to a 7.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB across his last 31 innings. Baz will be looking to turn things around the next time he takes the mound, which lines up for early next week against the Red Sox.