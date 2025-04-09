Baz allowed two runs on three hits and four walks over seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday. He struck out six during the loss to the Angels.

Baz faced a few threats but the lone blemish on his outing was Kyren Paris' two-run shot in the second inning. Baz threw 58 of 96 pitches for strikes but generated only eight whiffs. He forced 13 swinging strikes in his first start of the season. Baz is sporting a 1.38 ERA with a 16:4 K:BB through 13 innings. His next outing is lined up to be at home against Atlanta this weekend.