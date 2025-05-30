Baz didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Astros after allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Baz got just four whiffs, but he did come just one out short of what could've been his first quality start since April 25. Although it was the first time the right-hander didn't issue a walk in his last eight starts, Baz still owns a rough 7.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB over his last six outings (31 innings). After posting a 2.45 ERA through his first five appearances in 2025, Baz should have a prime opportunity to get back on track his next time out versus a Rangers team that has a miserable .602 OPS in the month of May.