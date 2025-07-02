Baz allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings Tuesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Baz tied his season-high in strikeouts and became the first Rays pitcher since Shane McClanahan in 2022 with back-to-back starts of at least seven innings and nine strikeouts. All three runs against him were via the longball, as Max Muncy hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Shea Langeliers launched a solo blast in the sixth. Baz now has a 20:2 K:BB over his last two outings and is showing incredible command after having 11 walks in his previous three starts. He lines up to make his next start on the road against Tigers next week.