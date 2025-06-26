Baz (8-3) earned the win against the Royals on Thursday, allowing three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over eight scoreless innings.

Baz was dominant, throwing 69 of 97 pitches for strikes and retiring 19 straight batters at one point after giving up a leadoff double in the first inning. It marked the longest outing of the 26-year-old's major-league career, and he'll wrap up June with a 4-0 record across five starts. On the season, he sports a 4.37 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB over 90.2 innings and is slated for a home matchup with the Athletics next week.