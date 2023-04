The Rays transferred Armstrong (neck) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Cooper Criswell, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham. Armstrong has been dealing with a neck issue since spring training and now isn't eligible to make his 2023 debut with the Rays until at least late May.