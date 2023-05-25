Walls went 0-for-3 with a run scored and two steals in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Walls logged two of the Rays' seven stolen bases Thursday, improving to 11-for-11 in steal attempts this season. While he's been effective on the base paths, Walls has struggled at the plate recently -- he's gone just 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts in his last seven games. Still, the 26-year-old infielder should continue to see steady playing time with Tampa Bay thanks to his defensive acumen and positional versatility. Through 137 plate appearances, Walls is slashing .246/.350/.500 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 26 runs scored.