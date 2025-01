The Rays and Walls avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with a $2.45 million club option for 2026 on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The buyout on the option is $50,000, so Walls is guaranteed at least $1.4 million. Walls, 28, slashed only .183/.282/.248 over 84 games for the Rays in 2024 but remains an excellent defender and should get ample time at shortstop in 2025.