Rays' Taylor Walls: Back in action
Walls (elbow) is starting at third base and batting seventh for the Rays on Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Walls hasn't played since last Friday due to tendinitis in his left (non-throwing) elbow, but he's ready to go now. The 26-year-old is 6-for-18 in the early going this season.
