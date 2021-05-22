Walls was called up as expected Saturday and will bat eighth and play shortstop in his major-league debut against the Blue Jays, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Walls isn't necessarily the Rays' shortstop of the future, as that honor belongs to the league's consensus number one prospect Wander Franco, but he's the one who will get the first crack at the job after the Rays dealt Willy Adames to the Brewers on Friday. Walls is a fine prospect in his own right, albeit not at Franco's level, with the potential to make a good amount of contact while playing strong defense. He's hit .279/.369/.417 with a strong combination of a 12.5 percent walk rate and 18.8 percent walk rate in 276 career minor-league games.