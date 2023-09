Walls is absent from the Rays' lineup Monday versus the Red Sox due to a groin injury, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls just returned Saturday after missing more than six weeks with an oblique strain and he lasted just two games before suffering another injury. The Rays are hopeful that he'll be able to avoid an IL stint this time around, but he'll be down for at least a day or two. Vidal Brujan is at shortstop Monday.