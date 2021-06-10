Walls went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to Washington.
The shortstop enjoyed a memorable moment in the seventh inning, going deep to right field for his first major-league homer. Walls also contributed a stolen base following a fourth-inning walk. Speed is more of his game -- Walls has stolen as many as 31 bases in a single minor-league season but has topped out at 10 homers -- so fantasy managers looking to roster him should frame their expectations accordingly.