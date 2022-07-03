Walls will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will stay in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games and appears to have solidified himself as the Rays' primary second baseman ahead of Vidal Brujan, at least until Brandon Lowe (back) returns from the injured list. Though he's produced a measly .186/.213/.302 slash line since the beginning of June, Walls' excellent defense in the middle infield looks as though it'll be enough to keep him atop the depth chart for now.