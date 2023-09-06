Walls (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox but could be available off the bench, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old indicated he's fully recovered from the groin issue that's sidelined him the past couple days, but he'll still be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. Walls is expected to rejoin the starting nine Thursday versus Seattle but could see more regular off days going forward in an attempt to manage the injury. Osleivis Basabe will receive another start at shortstop in his place.