Manager Kevin Cash said Walls (groin) is feeling better but isn't expected to rejoin the Rays' lineup until Thursday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls is sitting for the second straight game Tuesday due to a groin issue, and it appears he'll also be sidelined for Wednesday's series finale versus Boston. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, so the 27-year-old should be back by the end of the week. Vidal Brujan is making a second consecutive start at shortstop Tuesday.