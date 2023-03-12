The Rays are targeting a return for Walls (oblique) on Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Walls has been out of action since the beginning of spring training with an oblique strain. The Rays and manager Kevin Cash have insisted that the infielder would be ready for the start of the regular season, and a return to the Grapefruit League lineup two weeks before the start of the campaign seems to make that likely. Walls will likely serve as a utility infielder in 2023, and his role won't have much fantasy relevance.